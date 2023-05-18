Renaissance World Tour: A party like no other for Beyoncé fans

The Renaissance World Tour is a blockbuster production in a league of its own. The show is a futuristic spectacle that transports you to a galaxy that has only existed in audio. It offers a teaser of the yet to be released visuals, while mocking the demand for them at the same time. It awakens all senses through the massive onstage screen combined with dazzling lighting and sound arrangement. But above all it’s a celebration of queer culture through imagery, fashion, dance and song. It’s clear that no expense was spared in producing the most extravagant concert I have ever seen.
Earlier this year, the world went into a near meltdown when Beyoncé announced she would embark on her first solo tour in seven years taking her Grammy-winning album Renaissance on the road. Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour were snapped up almost immediately at eye-popping prices.
As a diehard fan and member of the Beyhive, I desperately needed to attend. But knowing she had no set date for a show in Africa and the extreme cost of the tickets, I knew it would be a tall ask. I was first transformed after seeing Beyoncé live at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. But I have never seen her on a solo tour and I didn’t want to miss this opportunity to see her live again.
So, I did my due diligence, looking at prices for dates for the European and American leg. I received a tip-off on social media that tickets in the Swedish capital of Stockholm were significantly cheaper – R7,400 to be exact. You only live once, right? I closed my eyes, prayed for my bank account and got myself a single VIP ticket to the first show at the Friends Arena.
Immediately I touched down at Stockholm’s Arlanda International Airport last week Sunday, three days before the show, it was clear that the Swedish capital had become the international headquarters of the Beyhive. Fans were swarming the streets from all corners of the globe. Going through customs, even the immigration officer asked if I was here to see Beyoncé. Having travelled solo, Renaissance, which I had on repeat on Apple Music, was my only friend. But one thing about the Beyhive, they will embrace you no matter where you are in the world.
I got to meet diehard fans like Haley, who travelled from the US to see the queen. Her Instagram account is entirely dedicated to Beyoncé, and she proudly revealed she’ll be attending six shows over the course of the tour including dates in London and various cities in the US.
Now the day had arrived and last Wednesday I eagerly waited in line for at least six hours before the show to secure a prime spot. I continued to make friends with Victor from Brazil; Ali and Rod from the US, James from SA as well as Irina and Jean Michel from Russia. It’s crazy how we built a community with one another through our shared love of all things Beyoncé. I hijacked them and they became my tribe for the night.
The Renaissance World Tour is a blockbuster production in a league of its own. The show is a futuristic spectacle that transports you to a galaxy that has only existed in audio. It offers a teaser of the yet to be released visuals, while mocking the demand for them at the same time. It awakens all senses through the massive onstage screen combined with dazzling lighting and sound arrangement. But above all it’s a celebration of queer culture through imagery, fashion, dance and song. It’s clear that no expense was spared in producing the most extravagant concert I have ever seen.
At 41, Beyoncé does not miss a beat, further cementing herself as a tour-de-force. The three-hour show was broken up into seven acts. She opened with an electrifying rendition of Dangerously in Love. She mesmerised with a total of nine outfit changes over the course of the 36-song set; marrying songs from the latest album with classic hits. She closed the show on a literal high, soaring above the crowds while performing Summer Renaissance.
I got to know why Beyoncé chose Stockholm as the first stop on the tour. The scenic landscape with its unique blend of historic charm and modern allure is captivating. As I strolled along the cobblestone streets, I was enchanted by the city's architectural wonders and picturesque waterfront views. The old town, Gamla Stan, is a treasure trove of narrow alleyways, colourful buildings, and medieval landmarks like the Royal Palace and Stortorget Square.
Stockholm also boasts an impressive culinary scene, with trendy cafes and I got to dine at trendy restaurants like Roda Huset in the city centre and Vau De Ville in the luxury district of Stureplan. The city is best explored on foot and by metro.
Metro stations in Stockholm are considered the world’s largest art exhibition with each station painted in unique wall murals.
