Fashion & Beauty

Miss SA makes history as two married contestants get to top 30

'This year we have pushed more boundaries than ever before'

24 May 2023 - 19:35
Masego Seemela Online journalist
2022 Top 10 finalist Keaoleboga Nkashe makes a return to this year's beauty competition.
2022 Top 10 finalist Keaoleboga Nkashe makes a return to this year's beauty competition.
Image: Supplied

Two married women and a mother have made Miss SA history by making the top 30 as the pageant enters a new era where marital and parental status no longer affect contestants.

Tonight, Jordan van der Vyver and Nicole Eksteen, both married, were announced as part of the top 30. Rozelle Bester, a mother of a five-year-old son, also made the list.

The top 30 comprises nine hopefuls from Gauteng, five from the Western Cape, four from KwaZulu-Natal as well as three from the Eastern Cape and North West. Northern Cape and Limpopo have registered two contestants each; while Mpumalanga and Free State respectively recorded one.

The shortlisted hopefuls include BCom, science and psychology graduates, while the rest consist of law, education, film and architecture students. There is even a student training to be a pilot.

Top 30 finalist Melissa Nayimuli.
Top 30 finalist Melissa Nayimuli.
Image: Supplied

There are also contestants making a comeback in the pageant. Most notable is Natasha Joubert, who was second runner-up in 2020, when Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA. The 25-year-old contestant went on to represent SA at Miss Universe. The owner of fashion house Natalia Jefferys is a BCom marketing management graduate.

Van der Vyver, 27, is a model and businesswoman from Durbanville, Western Cape. She was placed in the top 10 in 2020. Keaoleboga Nkashe (2022) and Melissa Nayimuli (2020) have also made the top 10; while Bryoni Govender made the top 12 in 2018.

Bester is a single mother from Free State and works as a sales representative. The 27-year-old studying for a degree in education, is also a model and make-up artist. Eksteen, 28, hails from the winelands in the Western Cape. She has an honours degree in fashion design and serves as project manager for a design and marketing agency.

“This year we have pushed more boundaries than ever before and we are delighted to welcome all women who are ready to step onto our leadership platform and be the next ambassador for SA,” said Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation.

Top 30 finalist Rozelle Bester.
Top 30 finalist Rozelle Bester.
Image: Supplied

“We, as women, are so many things; we can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens all at the same time. Showcasing the multi-diverse nature of all of this will be at the core of the competition.

“Miss SA is no longer just a one-night pageant – viewers are really going to get to know the finalists during the television show.”

Completing the top 30 are Ané Oosthuysen, Anelisa Nxele, Angie Mkwanazi, Anke Rothmann, Barbara Moagi, Carmen Barnard, Hestie Jooste, Homba Mazaleni, Karla Pienaar,  Khanya Desi, Lebohang Raputsoe, Lerato Maponya, Levern “Donnatella” José,  Lungo Katete, Malandi Marais, Mbali Mbalu, Michelle Kruger, Naledi Mara, Nande Mabala, Ndyebo Lurayi, Oreabetse “Rea” Molefe, Sibusisiwe Zwane and Thandolwenkosi Hadebe.

Voting lines to vote for favourites to advance to the next round opened last night and closes on May 28. The finalists will then be announced in June.

