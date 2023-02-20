Big Brother Titans: Maya pair ready to pursue romantic relationship

Marvin echoed Yaya's lovey-dovey words.
Maya fever is in the air thanks to a developing Big Brother showmance.
Ousted Big Brother Titans duo Marvin and Yaya – known by combined name Maya – hope to keep the fire burning and pursue a romantic relationship now that they have received the chop from the reality show.
Yaya’s initial plan when she first entered the Big Brother house was to get fame and she never expected to be smitten by a Nigerian heartthrob.
“Yes, there is some sort of a connection between Marvin and I… it’s something I would like to pursue, I mean, have you seen that man?” Yaya told SMag after her elimination, before breaking into laughter.
“However, it’s also one of those things where, one can say ‘what will be, will be’. I believe fate will take its course but also bearing in mind that ‘Maya’ could possibly end up into a ‘Mayaship’ which I think wouldn’t be a bad thing – we actually could make really cute babies.
"While we were in the Big Brother house he used to tell me that we’d always be in each other’s lives… I’m even ready to catch a flight and go to Nigeria or Houston, Texas, in the States.”
Marvin echoed Yaya's lovey-dovey words.
“The most exciting part of being in the house was getting to spend time with Yaya. She was actually going to be the person I’d miss the most if she didn’t get evicted at the same time as me,” he said.
The 28-year-old, who is originally from Nigeria but is now based in Houston, Texas, added that romance between him and Yaya was definitely on the cards.
“We would spend time together in the house not knowing what would happen in the real world. I also didn’t want to ruin the genuine connection we had by taking things further, I had to play it safe with her as my partner but now that we’re not in the house, it’s all systems go,” he said.
“My next plan is to first make Yaya happy and to push my nutrition business to a broader landscape. I want to bring it to SA and Nigeria. Health and fitness are very important to me, so I must bring them here. I am also looking to explore modelling and acting… anything to do with performance, I am in it.”
Yaya, who is from East London, hopes that she will be able to solidify her name in the entertainment industry through modelling and presenting. She also hopes to take care of her mother through the money she makes from her lingerie and cosmetic line.
“One of my favourite moments was when Marvin and I won our first task as a pair because it showed us and viewers that we make such a great team,” Yaya said.
