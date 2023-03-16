It’s a confidence booster: SA celebs are loving Nivea Radiant & Beauty

Of course, confidence can't be found in a bottle, but smart solutions for those skincare struggles that may be making you feel less than your best can — and when you feel fabulous in the skin you're in, you'll be ready to take on the world.

As Mudisa puts it: “You want to be seen by the world, you want to be validated by the world. But the only person who can validate you, is you. [That said], my skin is my crown and, when I protect it with quality products that help to give it that sheer skin tone, texture and glow, I feel super confident in my melanin skin no matter the occasion."

“I have renewed confidence knowing my skin is instantly relieved from dryness, and beautifully moisturised," agrees Baker.

The real deal

So, what’s in Nivea Radiant & Beauty body products that gives them their wow factor?

Nivea Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care is a blend of five botanical oils and five vitamins. It's able to absorb deeply into skin for 48-hour nourishment, improves smoothness and will help to reduce the appearance of stretchmarks after two weeks.