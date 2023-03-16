It’s a confidence booster: SA celebs are loving Nivea Radiant & Beauty
Nivea celebrates all shades of beautiful with the launch of its newest collection of body products scientifically formulated to nourish and protect melanin-rich skin
What is it about your skin that makes you want to celebrate? Your identity? Your strength? Your uniqueness? All of the above? Oh yes, say the five influential SA women chosen to be the faces (and bodies) of a campaign for Nivea's new Radiant & Beauty collection.
A celebration of all shades of beautiful, this meaningful campaign sees Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida, award-winning influencer Aisha Baker, Sama-winning R&B pop sensation Shekhinah, beauty and lifestyle digital creator Vongai Mapho, and former Nivea Skinfluencer 2020/2021 winner Anarzade Omar, talk about their shared experiences of self-love and care.
WATCH | Behind the scenes of the photoshoot for Nivea's Radiant & Beauty campaign
These women applauded Nivea for meeting the often-overlooked needs of melanin-rich skin with its high-quality health and beauty products, which are scientifically formulated to tackle specific issues.
This is certainly true of its Radiant & Beauty collection. It comprises two results-driven body products, Nivea Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care and Nivea Radiant & Beauty Even Glow, which target dryness, dullness and ashy-looking skin, together with the appearance of stretchmarks and uneven skin tone.
In other words, these products, available as creams and body lotions, are perfect for anyone chasing that confidence-boosting glow.
When I protect my skin with quality products that help to give it that sheer skin tone, texture and glow, I feel super confidentMiss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida
Of course, confidence can't be found in a bottle, but smart solutions for those skincare struggles that may be making you feel less than your best can — and when you feel fabulous in the skin you're in, you'll be ready to take on the world.
As Mudisa puts it: “You want to be seen by the world, you want to be validated by the world. But the only person who can validate you, is you. [That said], my skin is my crown and, when I protect it with quality products that help to give it that sheer skin tone, texture and glow, I feel super confident in my melanin skin no matter the occasion."
“I have renewed confidence knowing my skin is instantly relieved from dryness, and beautifully moisturised," agrees Baker.
The real deal
So, what’s in Nivea Radiant & Beauty body products that gives them their wow factor?
Nivea Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care is a blend of five botanical oils and five vitamins. It's able to absorb deeply into skin for 48-hour nourishment, improves smoothness and will help to reduce the appearance of stretchmarks after two weeks.
As its name suggests, Nivea Radiant & Beauty Even Glow helps to even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark marks; it works on areas of your body that are drier and darker like elbows, knees and knuckles. It contains ingredients like pure Vitamin C (at 95%), Pearl Extract and Turmeric to give your skin a more unified, illuminated look and refined texture. The built-in SPF15 UV protection guards against further pigmentation.
Ready for your skin to have that confidence-boosting glow? Nivea's Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care and Radiant & Beauty Even Glow are available at selected retailers nationwide.
For more information, visit Nivea's website or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
This article was sponsored by Nivea.