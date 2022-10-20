Forget about florals for spring, here is a look at how to be a fashion drama queen.
As the festive season fast approaches the old concepts of spring fashion are long gone. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
While the runways of Milan, Paris, New York and London are where the world’s biggest fashionistas look to for what to wear next; it seems this season the ramps are reflecting the inner thoughts of what we’ve all been lusting to rock since the world shut down in 2020.
As local lovers of fashion prepare for the party season, here is a look at all the over-the-top outfits you need to unleash your inner fashion diva:
Sparkle and shine
When we think of warmer seasons, especially this side of the equator, it’s always better to think of lighter materials that are long and flowy to protect you from the heat.
However, trend makers seem ready for their time to shine in metallics. To keep from sweating your pants off, opt for mesh fabrics with sequins details much like the looks from Tom Ford’s runway. You can also wear gold or silver silky material and look no further than blinged out mesh that can run on to the summer.
Funky fashion ideas to let your inner shine out
Forget florals, be bold this spring
Image: Taylor Hill
Image: Marco Mantovani
Must love waists
While the unisex appeal of bulky fits is far from gone, it seems feminine cuts and details have brought back a celebration for femininity. Particularly with waists which have become central again through belting as seen at Dior’s latest collection. For the more modern minded individuals spice up workwear with suits tailored to accentuate your looks like Alaïa or layering with corsets that have dominated runways this season.
Poolside princess
Plus-size models are slowly making their presence felt on runways which is seeing changes to many fashion rules, specifically the body positive trends that embrace curves of all sizes. If you’re not keen on cut-outs, try wrap skirts or minis with front slits as seen at Eckhaus Latta.
Image: Tim Whitby/BFC
Brown is the new black
Earthy tones have dominated this season and brown has been a favourite for those taking on minimal looks or attempting outfits with a sophisticated finish as seen at Fendi and Tod’s. This season, Luisa Spagnoli shows us how to style shades of brown with warm coloured accessories like gold that you can mix with ivory accessories and straw hats for beach-ready looks. If you’re feeling
Wearable art
We’ve seen DIY accessories come to the fore and even pimped out vintage pieces. But now, designers like Loewe are feeding the hunger for dramatic and conceptual fashion that is made to be photographed as seen with their two piece outfit that is meant to make you look like a walking glitch. The quirkier the outfit is the better, so go wild.
The return of denim on denim
This trend is not for everyone but if you have always loved the look or been keen to try it now might be the time. Rather than the simple trousers and jacket combo, look to the likes of Burberry who create distinct silhouettes. The trend has also reflected design houses attempting to embrace sustainability, which has seen versions featuring bejewelled trousers from Pat Bo and ruched denim from Diesel.
Image: DCharriau
