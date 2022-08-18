Going back in time to the hippie fashion hype of 70s

There are many ways we remember the 1970s, one of them being the era of hippie fashion. The high-wasted pants, tight-fitting jumpsuits and low-cut tops in menswear were in that generation seen as a fresh way to assert masculinity.
With stars like Lil Nas X and Kanye West leading the way, menswear has once again been challenged, especially by Gen Zers looking to express themselves with the same zeal and vigour of the men in the 70s.
As more of them aim to show skin, crop their tops and hike up their pants, here are five ways you can rock this new wave of menswear:
The crop top
This trend ties is quite directly to the body positivity movement pushed by many social media users. In breaking the concepts behind who can or cannot wear them, the call for diversity also pulled menswear lovers in as well.
Cropped muscle shirts and vest are an easier way to make it work with your existing workout gear without feeling too odd. Embrace the nostalgia with an 1980s-inspired look by wearing hockey jerseys or cropped T-shirts with split running shorts.
Low-rise trousers
We have all seen the madness that was izikhothane. The concept behind the subculture was fuelled by the idea of showing off expensive Italian fashion pieces. This exists in many other social cliques and trends as well, especially for the blesser types who love their Gucci belt and Phillip Plein tees.
However, the modern-day show off takes his branded items to his trunks. Compliment the underwear you are wearing with the colour of your outfit. White undies like Calvin Kleins type can be paired with fresh blue colours. Avoid colour blocking as that might make the whole look more chaotic than you expected.
Sheer fabrics
If there is one fashion ethos ruling today’s trends it is that less is more – almost quite literally.One of the top trends to have dominated women’s trends in the 2010s has been nude effect gowns and outfits. As gender lines blur between men and women, it should come as no surprise that more men want to have the same effect as well.
Depending on the body parts you want to shine (keeping in mind what is lawfully allowed of course) go for mesh or sheer outfits that can be layered with other asymmetrical cut pieces. Keep the colours nude or earthy toned to be safe with this modern-day dystopian trend.
Thigh guy
A number of today’s trends have been informed by fitness aesthetics, something that rose thanks to a number of people being indoors with nothing to do. While many of us were baking bread, others were looking into callisthenics and other indoor workouts. The result – fashion trends built around fitness and no other trend dominated quite like the thigh guy.
Lean icons like Lebron James have made twinsets popular with this trend, so get ready for matching floral shirts and shorts for the upcoming spring season. Stocky built gents who look up to the likes of Winston E Duke can also embrace this trend as it celebrates thick thighs as well.
Glow up
From Michael B Jordan to Steve Harvey, many of our favourite celebrities have head-turning glow up.
But it’s not just fitted suits and shoes bought straight off the runway that make them shine, but the watches they wear is a great way to show their swag.
With more men looking for ways to stunt on others when keeping active, up your sporty look with Swatch’s adventurous L’heure du Marais.
The perfect watch whether you are on the go or taking a beat in your favourite athleisure getup. Keep it sophisticated in your Citizen Gents’ Promaster Marine Collection that will go with just about every suit in and out of the office.
