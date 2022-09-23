Viva La Fiesta: Ultimate guide to get you festival-ready
Whether you’re headed to the DStv Delicious festival, Rocking the Daisies, or Afropunk, we have the ultimate guide to get you festival-ready
Festival-core
Bye-bye craft glitter highlights and forehead rhinestone embellishments! The new festival aesthetic is simplified, punchy, and effortlessly cool
- Warrior wash: Leave the stickers at home and opt for an elevated splash of bold colour across the eyes, as seen at Tokyo James. Go for punchy shades layered over a white concealer or eyeshadow primer for a saturated payoff. Create a graphic shape stretching from temple to temple, across the eyes, the brow bone, and the lower lash line. Outline the area with some tape before application to ensure crisp lines or go for freehand blending for a more diffused finish. Try: Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer in White, R124, clicks.co.za; Huda Beauty Color Block Obsessions Purple & Orange, R485, arcstore.co.za
- Line rewind: Try your hand at the reverse liner trend, as seen on the runways of Dior and John Richmond. Following the lower lash line, use a waterproof, liquid or gel-liner pencil to apply a graphic flick that hugs the lash line, leaving the top lash line bare. Go for a stark white shade to create the illusion of brighter eyes or opt for bright neons to add a bold twist. Try: Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Lady Lagoon, R465, arcstore.co.za; MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating, R320
- Carnival lips: What’s a festival without glitter? As seen on the runways of Acne, maximalist lips are layered with glitter, rhinestones or sequins, set against pared-back skin. Layer your lipstick of your choice with a lip-friendly adhesive. Once the glue becomes tacky, press in the glitter with a small dense brush until the whole lip is covered. Use sticky tape to remove any glitter fallout for a clean finish. Try: Catrice Matt Pro Ink Non-Transfer Liquid Lipstick in 090, R126; Dream SQNS Chunky Glitter in Dream Catcher, R105; Catrice Full Satin Lipstick in 090, R101
Beauty road test: Festival survival kit
Not sure what to pack in your festival bag to keep your beauty routine in check? Read on for your ultimate cheat sheet.
- Hygiene is first priority: whether you’re there for a day or a weekend, glamping or bushwhacking, it’s best to be prepared. Pack a bottle of micellar water and cotton pads or cleansing wipes to freshen up skin on the go.
- Pack a tinted broad-spectrum sunscreen that will provide some sheer coverage as well as protect against UVA, UVB, and HEV. Always apply sunscreen religiously when out in the sun for long periods of time.
- Hot weather, desert conditions, and dust are all part of the festival circuit, so hydration is key for happy skin. Keep a hyaluronic-acid-rich facial mist on hand and pack a travel-size hydrating eye cream or balm to take care of the delicate skin around the eyes.
- When it comes to lips, turn to easy-to-apply (and reapply) formulations that will feel balmy and look effortless without drying the lips. Your best bet is a hydrating, tinted lip gloss or juicy lip stain.
- Pack a festival-appropriate fragrance and go for light yet long-lasting nature-inspired scents.