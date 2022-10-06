Cela nithi hooray! Tuesday marked World Vodka Day and we are still in a celebratory mood. For our latest digital cover starring Bobby Blanco, dropping today – head to SMag’s social media pages to check it out – we have partnered with Smirnoff Infusions to quench your thirst.
The prince of parties winds down with us to chat about shots, swag and shares his fave cocktail recipes to help you cool down from the scorching heat wave.
What is your favourite cocktail?
Strawberry daiquiri because I love them sweet.
What is your fail-proof cure for a hangover?
Taking shots and that’s where the danger is.
What is the one cocktail that everyone should try this spring?
Smirnoff Infusions watermelon mojito.
Bobby Blanco talks shots, swag and shares his fave cocktail recipes
Prince of parties loves to catch up on TV just to unwind
Image: Ray Manzana
What is your pre-groove ritual?
A two-hour nap then pre-drinks.
What product have you recently added to your grooming routine?
This steaming machine from Clicks and it works wonders. You glow for days.
Complete the sentence: “I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing…”?
A wig
What is your love language?
Money. “Send me your account number.”
What is the fashion item that you are eyeing right now?
Women designer bags.
What is your favourite dish at this moment?
Oxtail pasta
What song do you currently have on repeat?
Oxlade by KU LO SA
What do you do to unwind from a long day?
PlayStation and catch up on TV
How much money would you shave off your moustache for?
Some things are very priceless.
Smirnoff Watermelon & Mint Infusion:
Instructions on how to make watermelon, elderflower, mint ice cubes:
Production credits
Photographer: Ray Manzana
Production stylist: Khomotso Moloto
Styling assistant: Kwabena Fordon
Make-up: Devon Buyes
Clothing: Karl Lagerfeld, Sterns, Chiara Ferragni, PreView, Crime London, H&M and Levi’s.
