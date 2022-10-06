×

Food & Drink

Bobby Blanco talks shots, swag and shares his fave cocktail recipes

Prince of parties loves to catch up on TV just to unwind

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 06 October 2022 - 07:00
Boobby Blanco shares his favorited cocktail recipes.
Image: Ray Manzana

Cela nithi hooray! Tuesday marked World Vodka Day and we are still in a celebratory mood. For our latest digital cover starring Bobby Blanco, dropping today – head to SMag’s social media pages to check it out – we have partnered with Smirnoff Infusions to quench your thirst.

The prince of parties winds down with us to chat about shots, swag and shares his fave cocktail recipes to help you cool down from the scorching heat wave.

What is your favourite cocktail?

Strawberry daiquiri because I love them sweet.

What is your fail-proof cure for a hangover?

Taking shots and that’s where the danger is.

What is the one cocktail that everyone should try this spring?

Smirnoff Infusions watermelon mojito.

Image: Ray Manzana

What is your pre-groove ritual?

A two-hour nap then pre-drinks.

What product have you recently added to your grooming routine?

This steaming machine from Clicks and it works wonders. You glow for days.

Complete the sentence: “I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing…”?

A wig

What is your love language?

Money. “Send me your account number.”

What is the fashion item that you are eyeing right now?

Women designer bags.

What is your favourite dish at this moment?

Oxtail pasta

Image: Ray Manzana

What song do you currently have on repeat?

Oxlade by KU LO SA

What do you do to unwind from a long day?

PlayStation and catch up on TV

How much money would you shave off your moustache for?

Some things are very priceless.

Image: Ray Manzana

Smirnoff Watermelon & Mint Infusion:

  • 50ml Smirnoff Infusions Watermelon
  • Watermelon ice cube
  • Elderflower ice cube
  • Mint ice cube
  • Top with tonic

Instructions on how to make watermelon, elderflower, mint ice cubes:

  • Prepare your ingredients (watermelon, elderflower, mint).
  • Wash fruit and herbs and chop to your desired size.
  • Place a few pieces of fruit and/or herbs into each compartment of your ice cube tray.
  • Fill the ice cube tray up with water.
  • Freeze.

Production credits

Photographer: Ray Manzana

Production stylist: Khomotso Moloto

Styling assistant: Kwabena Fordon

Make-up: Devon Buyes

Clothing: Karl Lagerfeld, Sterns, Chiara Ferragni, PreView, Crime London, H&M and Levis.

Image: Ray Manzana

