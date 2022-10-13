A stitch in time... SA designers get nod to mend top jeans

Don’t forget to dream big! Surely, that is the sentiment of local fashion designers Sabelo Shabalala (Durban), Samkelo Boyde Xaba (Joburg) and Dennis Collins (Cape Town), who have won the year by becoming G-Star’s Certified Tailors.
The trio was handpicked by G-Star Raw, pioneers in the world of premium denim, from over 300 applicants on the African continent as part of their sustainability programme aiming to empower entrepreneurs. They were then jetted off in August to the brand’s global headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where they received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn about treating raw denim, stitching technique, 3D design and more.
Now that they are back home as denim experts they will offer G-Star Raw customers free repairs on their jeans and in the process reduce the amount of old clothing that ends up in landfill.
Sabelo Shabalala
Tell us about yourself?
I’m 26 years old and was raised in Durban for most of my life, but I’m originally from the Eastern Cape. I moved to Durban at a very early age during my primary school years and even then I remember being into clothing, but I had no idea that I would venture into a career in it. I studied and graduated in fashion and textiles at Durban University of Technology.
Why did you apply for the G-Star Raw Certified Tailors programme?
I saw a post on social media about the programme a few months ago and it struck my interest. I decided to apply immediately. G-Star Raw is a brand that I’ve been a fan of for a very long time, so when I saw an opportunity to actually work closely with them I couldn’t miss it!
What does this opportunity mean for you?
It’s an opportunity to learn and grow my knowledge within the clothing industry and working with such high-quality products sets a standard to also get my own product to that level one day.
To anyone from your hood wanting to follow in your footsteps, what would your advice be to them?
Focus on what you are doing and put the time in to fully master your craft, and the rest will follow.
Dennis Collins
Tell us about yourself?
I'm a versatile creative based in Cape Town and I’m also the founder and creative director of a local brand called SPACESPINACH. If I'm not spending time in my studio, you'd be sure to find me skating around the city with friends or taking a walk with my partner and our puppy. I’m someone who finds inspiration by being out and about and often it's seeing colours or fabrics that spark the initial ideas and process of my creations.
Where does your love for fashion come from?
Ever since I was a young boy I loved clothes and what they said about you wearing them – it’s a communication of yourself and I find one can often tell a lot by someone and the way they are dressed. I remember going to watch a school fashion show my sister was in. I just showed up to support her but somehow was convinced by a teacher to take part in the show. I actually ended up winning the thing in the outfit I showed up with to watch. So I think clothes have always been a part of me and a way of feeling a bit more understood.
As someone who is self-taught, how did you get into that?
Being self-taught just means spending hours on YouTube or reading about something and then obviously you need the practical experience to get better at anything. After really starting to show an interest in making clothes, I got to have some one-on-one sewing lessons with a lady that worked in a local CMT and I think Covid and that first lockdown was exactly what I needed to brush up on some of my skills.
What was the highlight of your trip to Amsterdam?
I think for me it was meeting the people that run the brand over there but it must be said meeting Leo [Brancovich], their head of design, and getting to spend time with him in the space he goes to for inspiration was a major highlight for me.
Image: Supplied.
Samkelo Boyde Xaba
What was the highlight of your trip to Amsterdam?
The highlight of my trip was meeting the G-Star Raw creative director and getting an opportunity to go through the extensive G-Star archive which includes all of their previous collections.
What did you learn the most?
The inspiration and design process for G-Star, the different types of denim that G-Star uses with different washes, and different elements, functionalities and purposes that are considered when constructing the garments.
Growing up did you ever imagine you would be here?
Yes, I did. From childhood I knew I was destined for greatness.
What is the biggest hurdle you had to overcome in fashion?
The environmental and social impact of fashion and inefficient supply chain and distribution.
