Ayanda Thabethe not moved by confusion caused by her name
'People will be able to differentiate between me and the other Ayanda'
Miss SA top 10 finalist Ayanda Thabethe is unfazed by the confusion caused by her name, which she shares with renowned television personality famous for her appearances in Top Billing, Celebrity Game Night and Rockville.
The 22-year-old from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal believes her captivating looks and personality will help set her apart from her namesake.
Thabethe is one of the 10 women who will compete for the title of Miss SA on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.
Completing the top 10 list are Anarzade Omar, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.
What sets you aside from the other Ayanda Thabethe?
I am fun and bubbly. I’ve got a captivating smile and personality. Once you get to know that Ayanda Thabethe that I am, you’ll get to see how unique I actually am.
Do you think your name will in anyway deter you from winning the title?
No, not at all. I believe that through this Miss SA journey people will be able to differentiate between me and the Ayanda Thabethe they already know. They will be able to attach a label to my name, such as the one from Miss SA or the model, so I’m not too worried about people not knowing who I am.
Do you have a second name?
Yes, I do. It’s Gugulethu but this name is only reserved for my late grandmother who actually gave me the name. Since her passing, I told myself that I won’t let anyone call me by the name that she used to be fond of. It’s a special name and I don’t want to take that away from her.
What do you do for a living?
I am currently pursuing a degree in dietetics and human nutrition. I love being in the kitchen so much that I even pretend to have my own cooking show when I make food.
What are your favourite cooking channels?
The Food Network of course.
Tell us about your family?
I come from a small, tight-knit family. I have a younger brother who refuses to admit how much he cares about me even though it is very obvious and my wonderful parents who have always told me that the sky is not the limit and that dreaming beyond those limitations is what separates a woman from a queen.
Describe yourself in three words?
Unapologetic. Captivating. Trailblazer.
What makes you unique?
I am sure that you are familiar with the phrase “respect is not given, it is earned”. If we all thought like that then there would be no respect because we would all be waiting for the other person to earn it. I am the type of person who will readily give you respect and trust you from the beginning. I initiate a connection and that is my greatest strength.
What is your biggest fear?
Although it is inevitable, my biggest fear is losing those who are dear to me. I struggle with handling grief and grasping at the concept that someone who is here today could be gone tomorrow.
What are your future hopes and dreams?
To work with the government to help combat the double burden of obesity and malnutrition.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.