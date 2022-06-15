Ayanda Thabethe not moved by confusion caused by her name

Miss SA top 10 finalist Ayanda Thabethe is unfazed by the confusion caused by her name, which she shares with renowned television personality famous for her appearances in Top Billing, Celebrity Game Night and Rockville.

The 22-year-old from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal believes her captivating looks and personality will help set her apart from her namesake.

Thabethe is one of the 10 women who will compete for the title of Miss SA on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.

Completing the top 10 list are Anarzade Omar, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.

What sets you aside from the other Ayanda Thabethe?

I am fun and bubbly. I’ve got a captivating smile and personality. Once you get to know that Ayanda Thabethe that I am, you’ll get to see how unique I actually am.

Do you think your name will in anyway deter you from winning the title?

No, not at all. I believe that through this Miss SA journey people will be able to differentiate between me and the Ayanda Thabethe they already know. They will be able to attach a label to my name, such as the one from Miss SA or the model, so I’m not too worried about people not knowing who I am.