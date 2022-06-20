Pearl Ntshehi hopes Miss SA will offer her broader reach to young women

Miss SA top 10 finalist Pearl Ntshehi has returned in pursuit of the crown with greater certainty and resilience after only making the top 30 last year.

Born and bred in the east of Mamelodi, Pretoria, Ntshehi hopes the Miss SA platform will offer her a broader reach to young women and children from various townships in SA.

Raised in a close-knit family, Ntshehi is driven by issues her community faced while growing up, which sparked her community charity drive and leadership programme.

Ntshehi is one of the 10 women who will compete for the title of Miss SA on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.

Completing the top 10 list are Anarzade Omar, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ayanda Thabethe, Ndavi Nokeri, Itumeleng Parage and Tamsyn Jack.

Why did you decide to re-enter Miss SA?

I feel that I’ve experienced immense growth after being selected as part of the Top 30 last year. I am returning with greater certainty with regard to the legacy I want to leave behind and I am more confident in my own voice.

What was your family dynamic like?

I grew up with my mom and grandmother, who I was named after. Being an only child from my mother's side, I would consider my maternal cousins as my siblings.

I was raised in a warm and supportive family setting. My mother is the most supportive of the decisions I take… she’s been my cheerleader through this journey. She’s so supportive to a point where I even call her my momager (a manager, who is also the talent's mother).

Describe yourself in three words?

Buoyant. Resilient. Relatable.

After high school, what did you do?

I studied my BCom Law and then went on to complete my LLB. I just recently graduated with my BCom Honours. I am currently a candidate attorney. I tend to believe that law chose me because I enjoy being the voice for the voiceless and finding just in certain issues.

Why are you all about helping the community?

I have always tried to serve my community by finding solutions to the challenges it faces. In 2019, I founded Project 31, a registered non-profit company which is a youth-based and youth-focused organisation that seeks to empower and educate the youth. We give back to our community in Mamelodi. It is based on the principle of "letsogo le lengwe le hlatswa le lengwe" meaning for the community to succeed we need to assist each other where we can.