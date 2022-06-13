Ayanda Thabethe a step closer to wearing Miss SA crown

Ayanda Thabethe is one step closer to be named Miss SA.

But don’t confuse the Miss SA hopeful with the popular television personality of the same name renowned for her appearances in Top Billing, Celebrity Game Night and Rockville.

The 22-year-old is from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and is pursuing a degree in dietetics and human nutrition. Thabethe loves being in the kitchen so much that she even pretends she has her own cooking show when she makes food. It comes as no surprise that The Food Network is one of her favourite TV channels.

Thabethe is one of the 10 women who will compete for the title of Miss SA on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria. This year’s Miss SA top 10 consists of four Gauteng contestants. KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape follow with two contestants each. Limpopo and North West secured one contestant each.

The finalists include a diverse group of women, ranging from candidate attorney, law students, performing artist, dietitian, psychology honours graduate, entrepreneurs, pre-school teacher and models.

“I have always pictured myself as a role model for young women. Growing up I read about women trailblazers and always thought of myself as one too,” said Thabethe.

“This year, particularly, I am in a great space mentally and everything feels aligned. I deserve to win this title because I am a driven woman who wants to make changes for the better of our country.

“What I love about SA is the people. South Africans are resilient individuals who together form a shield against all odds. Our ability to spin hardships into a manageable load is a superpower.”

The Miss SA top 10 judges are Liesl Laurie, Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Koo Govender, Khosi Nkosi, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, Simoné Nortmann and Thando Thabethe.

The winner of the people’s vote has been named as Ndavi Nokeri from Tzaneen in Limpopo. The 23-year-old obtained a BCom Investment Management degree from the University of Pretoria and works at an asset management firm in Cape Town. Nokeri has played netball from age six and even represented Limpopo at nationals for years.

Itumeleng Parage from Central Western Jabavu will represent Soweto. The 22-year-old is a Bachelor of Law student from the University of the Witwatersrand and her role model is Michelle Obama

Completing the top 10 list are Anarzade Omar, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.