Tiisetso Thoka finally becomes good guy as Mandla on 'Justice Served'

Gomora actor Tiisetso Thoka studied law to appease his parents, then went on to play regular bad boy characters on the small screen.

Thoka plays Mike Junior aka June July on the hit Mzansi Magic daily drama. He has in recent years captured television viewers as Paballo in The Imposter, Ali in IsiThembiso, Siya in Rhythm City and Dingane in The Herd.

But portraying gay hitman Mickey Sibiya in Isibaya remains his favourite role to date.

"I am currently enjoying the role of Mike Junior on Gomora. That role allows me to stretch how I portray different expressions and dialogues. I enjoy acting alongside Pakamisa Zwedala who plays the role of Qhoqhoqho. People think he is rigid and hardly laughs but they'd be quite surprised to see that he's the exact opposite," Thoka said.

"The bad guy role I enjoyed playing the most was Mickey. To be honest, I don't know why I get a lot of these roles... I guess that's a question you can ask these productions that cast me."

Thoka, who was born in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, knew from the age of 12 that he needed to move to the City of Gold to pursue his acting ambitions.

He launched his acting journey by joining a theatre school while he was living with his aunt in Mpumalanga. This is where he was exposed to some of the cast of Yizo Yizo who visited the art school back in 2001.

“My mom and dad used to travel a lot for work, so I had to live with my aunt. But because I had this burning desire to act, I decided that after I was done with primary school I’d move to Johannesburg and live with my grandmother,” he said.