Channel eternal euphoria with these makeup tips
Add an injection of everlasting youth with makeup staples inspired by the hit show and nostalgic Y2K hair additions
Here's our ultimate guide to recreating the signature looks of Euphoria’s main characters.
- Maddy’s razor sharp: The first thing that comes to mind when you think about Maddy is her sharp, black-winged signature liner. Graphic and 1960s inspired, her liner is always super straight, elongated to the temples. Add some Maddy to your liner by picking the blackest eyeliner you have and define the eyes by washing the eye crease with a brown eyeshadow. Layer black glitter pigment over the liner wing to add some Euphoria glam. Line the waterline with a white eyeliner or add a double liner along the lower lash line. Try: MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating, R320; WBeauty Felt Tip Liner, R150
- Cassie’s rhinestone romance: One thing Cassie is always going to serve us is youthful, flushed angelic face paired with dainty rhinestone sparkle. Recreate Cassie’s look by applying blush in pink hues along the cheeks and bridge of the nose. Pair romantic, flushed skin with a wash of eyeshadow in pastel or shimmery shades, finished off with fluttery lashes and smoked-out baby liner in burgundy or deep pink. Try: Rhinestone Dual-Ended Pick Up Tool Wax Pen, R150, takealot.com; Benefit Lovetint Cheek & Lip Stain, R330
- Jules’s artistic neon: A perfect mix of edge and baby-doll innocence, Jules’s makeup gravitates towards bold eyeshadow choices that combine playful graphics and sharp experimental lines. The key is to keep eyeshadow placement imperfect, worn very tightly along the lash line and inner corners, keeping the lower eye area clean. Do not be afraid to mix pastels with neons, and ditch the mascara entirely. Try: Huda Beauty Color Block Obsessions Purple & Orange; Huda Beauty Color Block Obsessions Limegreen & Aquamarine, R485 each, arcstore.co.za
- Rue’s glittery under-eyes: Rue isn’t known for bold makeup choices, but her iconic staple has to be her morning-after, glittery under-eyes. Nail her part-ethereal and part-grungy look by keeping the rest of the face pared back and applying a wash of purple eyeshadow to the under-eye area as a base. Dust some glitter pigment over the eyeshadow, dragging the pigment down to the tops of the cheeks. Smudge black or dark-purple eyeliner into the lower lash line — the messier, the better. Try: Stila Little White Lies Liquid Eye Shadow in Enigmatic, R415; Dream SQNS Chunky Glitter in Superstar R105, thehandlers.co.za; Playgirl Beauty Double Trouble Eyeshadow & Liner in Luella, R60
- Kat’s bold baddie: Kat is the epitome of “good girl gone bad” and her makeup always reflects her newly liberal point of view. Channel Kat by sporting a power red lip, whether in a bright, true red or vampy gothic dark red. Amplify her bold spirit by pairing red lips with a brightly coloured eyeshadow washed over the entire eye, or line the eyes with a sooty, black eyeliner. Try: MAC Ruby’s Crew Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, R280; NARS Single Eyeshadow in Baby Jane, R329, superbalist.com
Beauty road test: Rue’s no-makeup skin
Bare your soul (and skin) with our guide on upping your game for more makeup-free days
- Skincare first: When going barefaced or semi-makeup free, skincare is of the upmost importance. Always start with a good cleanser that suits your skin’s needs. Look for a gentle cleanser if you have sensitive, irritation-prone skin, a hydrating or oil-based cleanser if your skin is dry, or a salicylic-acid-based cleanser for acne-prone skin.
- Slather on serum: Invest in skin treatments by way of serums specific to your skin concerns. Keep skin radiant, blemish-free, and protected with a serum containing vitamin C, niacinamide, alpha arbutin, or kojic acid. A hyaluronic-acid-rich serum will draw moisture into the skin cells.
- Combat breakouts: If your skin is more acne-prone, it’s important to consult a dermatologist to identify the specific cause of your acne and get a personalised treatment plan. Use acne-specific products that contain ingredients such as salicylic acid, which will help regulate sebum production, and tea tree oil, vitamin E, or thiamidol, which will minimise inflammation and scarring.
- Sunscreen always: The daily use of sunscreen is crucial, whether you are going makeup-free or not. Make sure to apply an SPF 30 or 50 sunscreen to protect skin from damaging UV rays and blue light from devices, and help combat pigmentation.
- Concealer optional: Even out dark circles and blemishes by applying a skin-matched concealer to the inner corners of the under-eye area, where the skin tends to be darkest. If you must apply coverage, keep it as minimal as possible with a tinted
- Finish off: Use a swipe of clear lip balm to keep lips hydrated and a few swipes of clear eyebrow gel to clean up the eyebrows.