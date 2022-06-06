US rapper Jay-Z’s 2009 anthem Young Forever, featuring Mr Hudson, sampled German synth-pop band Alphaville’s 1984 hit Forever Young with its wistful take on humanity’s age-old fascination with immortality.

More than 10 years later, the hook of the Jay-Z version is still emblematic of many of our lifestyle choices. Whether you are mindful of it or not, we are advocates for the preservation of our tomorrow, today.

And so, what is a more contemporary cause than dipping our toes in cosmetic surgery’s promised fountain of youth?

People discreetly changing their appearance via cosmetic surgery is not a new phenomenon. And thanks to technological advancements and non-surgical options, cosmetic surgery is not only widely accepted but also viewed as a pleasant refresh rather than an alienating alteration.

In its annual global survey of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery report shows that demand for cosmetic procedures has not been dampened by the pandemic.

Globally, 14-million non-surgical and 10-million surgical procedures were performed in 2020, versus 13-million non-surgical and 11-million surgical procedures in 2019.

The same survey shows that Botox is the most popular non-surgical option, with 1.4-million procedures performed in the age group 19-34 and 1.3 million in the age group 35-50 in the same period.

With 95% of his clientele being Black, plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa has observed a growing number of young Black professionals approaching him for cosmetic procedures.

“Most of my clientele for surgeries are between the ages of 28 and 48, with the common age being 34. These are women who are done with having kids, are financially well-off, and are ready to start the next phase,” he says.