Bonang Matheba wows in ethereal pink gown as she co-hosts Africa Magic award

Mzansi's finest Bonang Matheba stole the show in Nigeria as co-host of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Matheba hosted the prestigious awards with Nigerian TV and radio presenter Ik Osakioduwa in Lagos on Saturday night.

Movies Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Amina came tops with four AMVCA respectively, while best director went to Ramsey Nouah (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story).

But perhaps the real action was on the red carpet and Queen B slayed her emceeing duties in four outfit changes.

Bonang Matheba

Her opening look was an ethereal pink gown by Sheyeoladeio. The high-neck and pink fur finishing oozed mystical creature.