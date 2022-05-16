×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fashion & Beauty

Bonang Matheba wows in ethereal pink gown as she co-hosts Africa Magic award

SA's 'it-girl' shines among fellow presenters in Lagos

16 May 2022 - 16:15
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Media personality Bonang Matheba.
BONANG074 Media personality Bonang Matheba.
Image: SUPPLIED

Mzansi's finest Bonang Matheba stole the show in Nigeria as co-host of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Matheba hosted the prestigious awards with Nigerian TV and radio presenter Ik Osakioduwa in Lagos on Saturday night.  

Movies Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Amina came tops with four AMVCA respectively, while best director went to Ramsey Nouah (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story).

But perhaps the real action was on the red carpet and Queen B slayed her emceeing duties in four outfit changes. 

Bonang Matheba

Her opening look was an ethereal pink gown by Sheyeoladeio. The high-neck and pink fur finishing oozed mystical creature.

Toke Makinwa 

The Nigerian radio personality didn’t come to play. She stepped out in a fiery gown by Matopeda Atelier and was styled by Dah Mola. She definitely understood the assignment.

Uti Nwachukwu

Nwachukwu did a stellar job representing the men. He donned a floral suit by Alan Cruzer Bespoke.

Osas Ighodaro

The actor was a shimmering goddess in a sheer embellished mermaid gown by Veekee James.

Adesua Etomi

Etomi went for a simple yet elegant gown by Matopeda Atelier that had her looking like royalty.

Neo Akpofure

Akpofure brought a pop of colour in a turquoise suit made by.

Simi Drey

Déjà vu! Drey channelled Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the Met Gala last year, in a dramatic all-black ensemble designed by Whitney Black. The high-fashion look was finished with a bold face mask.

Most memorable looks from Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Daring and sexy cut-out numbers dominated the sartorial picks on many celebrities for the event.
S Mag
3 hours ago

Excelsior Lusso speaks to African luxury

Fashion designer Ma’lakai Maphalala gets some of his fashion inspiration from African architectural history.
S Mag
3 days ago

Miss SA judges honoured to choose top 30 entrants

The panel of judges include Thando Thabethe, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and fashion designer Khosi Nkosi.
S Mag
4 days ago

Rihanna proud to be launching beauty range in 8 African countries

Those countries are SA, Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.
S Mag
4 days ago

Go classic with a preppy look

Unleash your inner executive with this style.
S Mag
4 days ago

IN PICTURES: High society celebs dress to impress for a day at the polo

Another day, another fashion feast at the polo. This time around, the crème de la crème of Joburg’s elite put on their seasonal must-haves on ...
S Mag
1 week ago

My body gives me reason to feel awesome, Minnie Dlamini says

TV personality credits healthy diet.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Tresor speaks fashion and healthy regime

Iconic singer strikes new deal with cider brand.
S Mag
1 week ago

Mpumelelo Dhlamini honours women with his Ezokhetho brand

Designer explores socio-political issues with his themes.
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer