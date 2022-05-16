Bonang Matheba wows in ethereal pink gown as she co-hosts Africa Magic award
SA's 'it-girl' shines among fellow presenters in Lagos
Mzansi's finest Bonang Matheba stole the show in Nigeria as co-host of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Matheba hosted the prestigious awards with Nigerian TV and radio presenter Ik Osakioduwa in Lagos on Saturday night.
Movies Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Amina came tops with four AMVCA respectively, while best director went to Ramsey Nouah (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story).
But perhaps the real action was on the red carpet and Queen B slayed her emceeing duties in four outfit changes.
Bonang Matheba
Her opening look was an ethereal pink gown by Sheyeoladeio. The high-neck and pink fur finishing oozed mystical creature.
Toke Makinwa
The Nigerian radio personality didn’t come to play. She stepped out in a fiery gown by Matopeda Atelier and was styled by Dah Mola. She definitely understood the assignment.
Uti Nwachukwu
Nwachukwu did a stellar job representing the men. He donned a floral suit by Alan Cruzer Bespoke.
Osas Ighodaro
The actor was a shimmering goddess in a sheer embellished mermaid gown by Veekee James.
Adesua Etomi
Etomi went for a simple yet elegant gown by Matopeda Atelier that had her looking like royalty.
Neo Akpofure
Akpofure brought a pop of colour in a turquoise suit made by.
Simi Drey
Déjà vu! Drey channelled Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the Met Gala last year, in a dramatic all-black ensemble designed by Whitney Black. The high-fashion look was finished with a bold face mask.
