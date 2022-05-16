Grammy winners in SA to help produce hits

Grammy-nominated American music producers Roark Bailey, Nelson “Nellz” Kyle, DeJuan Cross, who are behind some of the biggest international acts, are currently in a villa in Cape Town to open doors for SA artists.

Accompanied by Grammy-nominated songwriters Trinidad James, V-Script and A1 Laflare, the group is here to leverage Safety Club’s impeccable experience to help South African artists put their foot through the door to potentially signing with international publishers or labels.

The groups, as a collective, have produced hits for big music giants such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Future, Chris Brown, SAINt JHN, Post Malone and many more.

Having jointly amassed multiple Grammy nominations, over four platinums and a dozen gold selling records, Safety Club is facilitating a life-changing songwriting and music producing experience for local artists and creatives such as Youngsta CPT, Shekinah, Paxton Fielies and DSB.

Safety Club’s 10-day music camp is a partnership with Gallo Record Company.