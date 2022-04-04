Art shines at high society polo event

Rain deities had mercy at the weekend with Joburg high society making a long-awaited return to the polo after a two-year hiatus.

The Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg, was attended by A-listers Boity Thulo, Anton Jeftha, Ayanda MVP, Simmy, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Mbali Nkosi, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Lunga Shabalala, J'Something, Katlego Maboe, Doctor Khumalo, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Thabiso Makhubela and Ntando Kunene.

But perhaps it was the event theme of "new nobility: reflections of art" that had the Gods in our favour as the skies cleared up for SA to take the cup with a 6-5 winning score after an exciting game against England.

Or maybe it was the prepossessing guests who came out in their finest threads ready to divot stomp away the clouds.

This year Nedbanks Arts Affinity programme partnered with the arts and culture trust to help three artists showcase their art at the event under the watchful eye of abstract artist Baba Tjeko.

One of these artists is 21-year-old Rick Baloyi who is making a name for himself for his stunning paintings of the women in his community. Baloyi spoke to SMag about his art and his commissioned piece for the polo.