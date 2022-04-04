Art shines at high society polo event
Young artist Rick Baloyi shows deft hand in intricate lines
Rain deities had mercy at the weekend with Joburg high society making a long-awaited return to the polo after a two-year hiatus.
The Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg, was attended by A-listers Boity Thulo, Anton Jeftha, Ayanda MVP, Simmy, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Mbali Nkosi, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Lunga Shabalala, J'Something, Katlego Maboe, Doctor Khumalo, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Thabiso Makhubela and Ntando Kunene.
But perhaps it was the event theme of "new nobility: reflections of art" that had the Gods in our favour as the skies cleared up for SA to take the cup with a 6-5 winning score after an exciting game against England.
Or maybe it was the prepossessing guests who came out in their finest threads ready to divot stomp away the clouds.
This year Nedbanks Arts Affinity programme partnered with the arts and culture trust to help three artists showcase their art at the event under the watchful eye of abstract artist Baba Tjeko.
One of these artists is 21-year-old Rick Baloyi who is making a name for himself for his stunning paintings of the women in his community. Baloyi spoke to SMag about his art and his commissioned piece for the polo.
How long have you been an artist?
I have been practising as an artist full time for about five years but I have been doing it since I was a child.
What inspires your art?
My art is inspired by my life, the things that I experience and the people that surround me. So I look at my family and I was raised by a family of women without a father figure and I look at how those women work hard and I am inspired by this, that they can work so hard and also love me.
What does new nobility mean for you and what inspired your piece?
New nobility is a cool concept that I think I will do again. I referenced my old works and tried created a piece of work that speaks to my work and the theme even though they are different. But you can see a theme of continuity between the artwork and my regular work.
What are your plans for the future?
I want a solo exhibition after I graduate ,and I just want to take part in as many shows as I possibly can and build my profile as an artist ,and get recognised a bit more and do major projects.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.