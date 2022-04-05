Gert launches modern African fashion winter collection
Designer extraordinaire Gert-Johan Coetzee finally revealed his winter collection on Monday night.
The collection, described as a modern twist to African fashion designs, was revealed in a swanky high tea event that was in collaboration with Chopard jewellery and Watches — jewellery that was worn by models worth a combined R2.5m...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.