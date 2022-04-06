New YFM voice Caddy plans to ‘tap into fashion world’

Teboho Tsotetsi, known to the streets as “Caddy”, not only plans to infiltrate the radio space with his voice but hopes to add a clothing line to his brand.

Caddy is one of the freshest voices that have joined YFM’s hip and happening commercial station, a dream he can’t believe is coming to fruition.

From being raised in the East Rand, all Caddy wanted growing up was to be on television, and in his teens, he started doing his research on how to solidify his name in the entertainment industry.

While getting your face on television may seem easy, that wasn’t the case for Caddy, who believes he paid his dues to get to where he is is today.

He started off as a presenter in his teens hosting Teenagers On A Mission on SABC 1 and worked his way up to being an actor and assumed his role on The Legacy as Sanele, a junior business analyst who is flamboyant and bubbly.

“The journey to the top isn’t easy but I put in the work. Sometimes when you plan things and you tell yourself that you want to be on radio but you don’t have a time frame of when that should be… but when it happens it’s actually mind blowing.

“When I sent through my demo to YFM, I believed that I’d get a callback and now I’m venturing into my broadcasting journey with my afternoon weekend show, Fresh By Caddy," he expressed.