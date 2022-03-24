It's a queenly thing – Zozibini prepares to host Bridgerton soiree

Playing dress up with her Royal Highness Zozibini Tunzi at the tuscan-style The Palazzo Hotel in Johannesburg is the most fashion fun I have had in a long time.

It plays out like the iconic Carrie Bradshaw closet dress-up scene in Sex and the City.

With only a day to go before the much-anticipated season two premiere of Bridgerton, the former Miss Universe is getting ready to host on Saturday what is expected to be the year’s hottest soiree, A Bridgerton Affair.

When Tunzi strolls in, she looks like one of the characters from the cult classic Clueless rocking a plaid little number – it’s giving Y2K redux vibes.

Tunzi has invited SMag for an exclusive preview into her final fitting as she will suitably channel at the party Her Majesty Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) – loved by fans of the show set in the Regency era for her towering Afro wigs, expensive taste, chic style and poise.

With 400 guests expected to attend, Netflix is pulling out all the stops for the lavish jamboree billed as the biggest on the African continent to be hosted by the global streaming service since Queen Sono premiere on the eve of the pandemic in 2020.

Comedians Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi and Donovan Goliath, musician Zakes Bantwini as well as fashion designer Palesa Mokubung are also at the hotel doing press. Tlhabi will slip into character as the show’s Lady Whistledown (Penelope Featherington), while Goliath will portray the queen's righthand man Brimsely (Hugh Sachs). The Osama hit-maker will keep the guests on their feet with the entertainment.