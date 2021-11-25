Emmanuel Tjiya introduces the 'Made In Mzansi' issue

It was the afternoon of 1 September, the unofficial first day of spring, and I was trying like crazy to meet my daily newspaper deadlines when I received a rather unexpected call.

At first, the call from Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga went straight to voicemail. About 10 minutes later I returned it, anticipating a query over a story I had written that day. I couldn’t have been more wrong. She’d called to inform me that Christmas had come early this year — I was the new S Mag editor-in-chief.

My head was spinning, so much so that I threatened to scream my lungs out in the middle of the newsroom. She laughed softly and begged me not to do it.

The first person I called was my mother, Elizabeth, who’d taught me everything I know about fashion and style. We both marvelled at how a village boy like me, hailing from Ramogwerane in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune region, was trusted with such a huge responsibility.

Neither of us, however, was surprised. She pointed out my obsession with magazines from an early age. While I felt like a weirdo and an outsider for most of my childhood, she would encourage me to be more sociable, make friends, and go play outside.

I instead found solace with local and international fashion bibles starring the likes of Rihanna, Bonang Matheba, Halle Berry, and Grace Jones on their covers. Those glossy pages offered me a sense of dreamlike escapism.