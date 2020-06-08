IN QUOTES | Zozibini Tunzi on race and equality: 'Brands must accept all parts of our blackness'

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has weighed in on racial discrimination and inequality in the wake of global outrage following the murder of an African American man, George Floyd, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer from the Minneapolis police department.

She discussed these issues with Miss USA Cheslie Kryst on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. Here are six telling quotes from Zozi:

Brands must speak up

“A lot of companies, brands and people celebrate our blackness when it comes to our music and culture and that is why it's so important for them to speak up as well, because you cannot pick a certain part of what you like about my blackness. You have to accept all of it for what it is.”

If you don't know, ask

“Other people don't know what to say. I've heard that a lot from people who are not of colour who ask, 'What I can I say that is not offensive and wrong?' I think that is the first step. It's correct to ask me what's offensive and what's not.”