Memorial service held for DJ Sumbody

Family, friends and industry mates of the late musician and businessman Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka made their way to his memorial service at Lewende Woord Church in Centurion early on Wednesday morning.
The highly celebrated club DJ died in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning, just hours before his annual All White Picnic at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Pretoria.
Some of the mourners expected to attend the memorial are media personality and close friends such as Somizi Mhlongo, rapper Cassper Nyovest, house vocalist Kaylow and kwaito legend Thebe.
On Monday, Mhlongo shared his last conversation with DJ Sumbody on social media, saying he was looking forward to seeing people looking like angels in their white outfits at his picnic event that was scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon.
Mourners were encouraged to come to the memorial service dressed in white in honour of the late DJ.
