Popular artist DJ Sumbody and another person he was travelling with died in a hail of bullets just after midnight.
A third person who was travelling in a BMW X5 was rushed to hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Sowetan on Sunday that the shooting took place on the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton, Johannesburg, just after midnight.
"Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims, a driver, and a passenger were certified dead on the scene. "It was reported that the third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, was taken to the nearest medical care center after sustaining gunshot wounds," Masondo said.
"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Police appeal to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or report to the nearest police station." Family spokesperson Mmanake Mokitimi confirmed DJ Sumbody's death but declined to speak about the circumstances around his death.
“Details of his untimely death cannot be released but the artist…ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 20 2022,” Mokitimi said. She declined to confirm whether the artist had died of unnatural causes or not.
DJ Sumbody and one other person die in a hail of bullets
“Everything is under investigations. We will give you all details once everything has been settled. Please allow us to finalise everything as a family and then we will give you proper details. At this moment, we just want some privacy please. As a family we are still at the police station,” she said.
Over the past few days, DJ Sumbody has been counting down to the DJ Sumbody All White Veuve Clicqout Picnic which was expected to take place at Menlyn Maine in Pretoria on Sunday.
According to his social media pages, he was booked to perform at a number of gigs on Saturday, the day before his death. His last story posted on Saturday, he is seen smoking a cigar with loud music playing in the background. "Back to basics," he captioned it. The DJ released an album titled Ashi Nthwela in 2019 which featured Mdu Masilela, Thebe, Busiswa, Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest.
The DJ was also a businessman who co-owned a chain of clubs called Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge around Pretoria.Tributes have been pouring in on social media networks. – Additional Reporting Patience Bambalele
