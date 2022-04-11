Naakmusiq comes out tops after tough fight with Cassper Nyovest

“I’m a strong-willed person. I decided to mute comments on my social media posts so that all the negativity doesn’t get to me,” the singer said of his headspace ahead of the match.

“I needed to stay focused and not let all the noise get to me.

“When Cassper started hugging me a lot I knew I had an advantage to win.”

From the beginning of the first round it was clear that both stars would give it their all, serving nothing but tough blows.

In his speech after accepting his championship belt, Naakmusiq claimed he had never boxed a day in his life but singled out his “focus” and “discipline” as the key aspects that helped him win.