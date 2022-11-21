Monate Mpolaye hitmaker killed just before his annual picnic
DJ Sumbody shot dead in a vehicle
By Patience Bambalele and Penwell Dlamini - 21 November 2022 - 08:12
Monate Mpolaye hitmaker DJ Sumbody, who died in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning, was in high spirits hours before his violent death, he was looking forward to his annual All White Picnic at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Pretoria.
Born Oupa John Sefoka, the DJ wanted to see people looking like angels in their white outfits at the picnic scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon, according to Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo who spoke to him just hours before his death...
