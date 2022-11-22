Fans, colleagues bring flowers as they grieve DJ Sumbody
Entrance to Sumbody's club marked by bouquets
Dozens of flowers have been placed outside slain DJ Sumbody's popular club Ayepyep Lifestyle in Menlyn, Pretoria, which has temporarily closed following his death.
When Sowetan visited the area on Monday afternoon, the entrance area at the club was marked by bouquets of flowers left by friends, colleagues and Ayepyep staff members as they paid tribute to the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker. ..
Fans, colleagues bring flowers as they grieve DJ Sumbody
Entrance to Sumbody's club marked by bouquets
Dozens of flowers have been placed outside slain DJ Sumbody's popular club Ayepyep Lifestyle in Menlyn, Pretoria, which has temporarily closed following his death.
When Sowetan visited the area on Monday afternoon, the entrance area at the club was marked by bouquets of flowers left by friends, colleagues and Ayepyep staff members as they paid tribute to the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos