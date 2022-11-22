×

South Africa

Fans, colleagues bring flowers as they grieve DJ Sumbody

Entrance to Sumbody's club marked by bouquets

22 November 2022 - 07:32
Mpho Koka Journalist

Dozens of flowers have been placed outside slain DJ Sumbody's popular club Ayepyep Lifestyle in Menlyn, Pretoria, which has temporarily closed following his death.

When Sowetan visited the area on Monday afternoon, the entrance area at the club was marked by bouquets of flowers left by friends, colleagues and Ayepyep staff members as they paid tribute to the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker. ..

