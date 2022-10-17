“As three of the top performers in the country, they have given viewers plenty to talk about and be entertained by, from storylines that brought out their characters’ dark sides to softer, lighter moments. Dandala plays Zweli Dikana, Maleka is Zolani Dlamini and Ncetezo is Paulina Dlomo on the Tshedza Pictures show.”
For his role in the show, Maleka scooped a South African Film and Television (Safta) in 2019 for Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela.
“We would like to thank Hlomla, Lawrence and Tango for their priceless contributions to the show, as well as the incredible work that went into giving their characters life. They all brought professionalism, dedication, presence and charisma to the table, and we have loved working with them on the show. We look forward to seeing what their adventure holds,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels on M-Net.
Three of The River’s stars to leave the show this season
Hlomla Dandala, Lawrence Maleka and Tango Ncetezo says adieu
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The River is losing original cast members Hlomla Dandala, Lawrence Maleka and Tango Ncetezo in a shocking mass exodus.
Dandala has played from the show’s inception in 2018 police commissioner Zweli Dikana, with Maleka portraying bad boy Zolani Dlamini and Ncetezo bringing to life shabeen queen Paulina Dlomo.
Television channel Mzansi Magic confirmed on Monday that the trio will exit the show at various stages during the current season 5.
“As an essential part of The River from the beginning, viewers have enjoyed watching the growth of the actors’ individual characters – Zweli with his often-well-meaning mishaps, which sometimes result in dramatic consequences; Zolani with his fierce love and loyalty that at times goes too far; and Paulina whose bold look hides the soft heart of a woman who faces the toughest of battles,” the channel said in a statement.
