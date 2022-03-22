Culture

Unmarried season 3 reflects on the lives of young women

Khanya, Mapula and Florence are new faces of the show

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 22 March 2022 - 14:07
Emmanuel Tjiya Journalist
Actors Mapula Mafole, Khanya Mkangisa and Isibaya star Florence Mokgatsi are joining the cast of Unmarried.
Image: Supplied.

Season 3 of Unmarried is getting a facelift with The Queen vixen Khanya Mkangisa, Rhythm City actor Mapula Mafole and Isibaya star Florence Mokgatsi leading the cast.

Season 1 was headlined by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, Keke Mphuthi and Renate Stuurman. Season 2 saw the return of Mdoda-Nxumalo and Stuurman, with Lunathi Mampofu joining the lead stars.

While the first two seasons followed the trio balancing marriage, career and motherhood in their 30s, Season 3 is set to take a total departure.

Premiering on April 8, the new season will follow the three friends in their 20s dealing with social media scrutiny, sexual liberation and polyamory.

The supporting cast will include Kabelo Moalusi (The Throne and The Queen), Jesse Suntele (The Queen and Rhythm City) and Lulu Hela (The River and Is’thunzi).

“As a channel we are proud to give our viewers stories that see their reality reflected on screen,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“With the new season of Unmarried, we represent and reflect the lives of young women in SA and what hustling means to them.

“Building on the Unmarried brand yet bringing in a new cast, characters and storyline in each season is a bold and forward-thinking move as this builds brand affinity and longevity with our viewers.”

