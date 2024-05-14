Her opening acts included a spine-chilling poetic monologue by sister Ntsiki Mazwai and umxhentso (Xhosa traditional dance). When she eventually appeared on stage, she was a vision dressed in an oversized tulle coat designed by Black Coffee and cornrowed up-do with cowrie shells.
Thandiswa Mazwai mesmerises fans as she launches new album
Sankofa a Pan-African album also fit for the diaspora
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thandiswa Mazwai reminded concertgoers at the weekend why they affectionately call her "King Tha", mesmerising fans with a musical voyage of healing and hope at the launch of her new album Sankofa at Big Top Arena in Carnival City, Brakpan, on the East Rand.
A jumbo-sized image of Mazwai as a child appears on an LED screen, supported by anecdotes of her childhood traumas. The intimate interlude serves as precursor to her song Kulungile.
Kulungile is the first song to be released from the latest album, where Mazwai urged fans on social media to share images of their younger selves that connected with the lyricism.
“This is for Thumthum [her childhood nickname],” Mazwai utters to the image of herself, before belting out the heartfelt message of acceptance and love in the song.
What followed was pure magic unfolding before a sold-out live audience. The goosebump-inducing live performance encapsulated stellar lighting and visual production; melodic lyrics, bellowing traditional chants and belching high notes befitting a two-decade tenure of a pan-African musical maverick.
“I feel like Michael Jackson," Mazwai charged mid-concert with roaring applause from the audience.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Her opening acts included a spine-chilling poetic monologue by sister Ntsiki Mazwai and umxhentso (Xhosa traditional dance). When she eventually appeared on stage, she was a vision dressed in an oversized tulle coat designed by Black Coffee and cornrowed up-do with cowrie shells.
“Ziyabuya laphaya! [It's going down] We worked hard on the show and a well-oiled machine. We will be celebrating 20 years of the Zabalaza album with people’s favourite songs and songs from the new album," Mazwai said in-between songs.
Recorded in Johannesburg, Dakar and New York City, the inter-continental album features traditional West African instruments and synthesizers. Jazz musicians, Nduduzo Makhathini and Thandi Ntuli, also make guest appearances.
“It means to look back while looking forward or to fetch what has been left behind to move forward,” Mazwai explains the meaning behind Sankofa, a Twi word derived from the Ghanaian Akan tribe and is represented in the adinkra symbols of a bird icon.
“It’s a truly Pan-African album but also goes out into the diaspora – any African person living on the continent or elsewhere can listen to this work and find something for themselves.”
Ahead of the album launch, Mazwai invited Sowetan into her Johannesburg inner-city studio for a sit-down. Her tower is situated in the National Bank House Building, corner Albertina Sisulu Road (former Market Street) and Simmonds Street.
Inside, the wooden parquet flooring lead us down the corridor into sun-lit and airy spaces that boast gold-plated SA Music Award trophies, drumkits and a recording sound booth.
Wails from hailing taxis below and sounds of children killing time by the steps of the Johannesburg City Library flow into her sunlight-soaked corner office – with a striking portrait of the late Busi Mhlongo there to welcome us in.
What does one do in the presence of King Tha? Sing her song of course! Mazwai appears unshaken by the involuntary song proposal and gently describes my nasal rendition of Nizalwa Ngobani? as peaceful.
“Fans do it all the time and I think it’s a normal thing,” she says. “Whenever I see Angélique Kidjo it happens to me as well. I don’t plan it but when I see her, I start singing her song. I usually don’t sing along."
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mazwai adds that her shyness has often turned her away from restaurants that played her music. “I’m shy about hearing my music back to myself. When I’m in the studio, I work on it, and I get used to hearing it. But I never get used to hearing it in front of people,” says Mazwai.
Nizalwa Ngobani? from Mazwai’s first solo album Zabalaza, was released in 2004. The album celebrated its 20th anniversary in March. The beloved anthem is a heart-tugging tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The song has since become a staple in every live performance.
Mazwai’s Tiny Desk Concert recorded in January and debuting online last month, reunited her global fanbase. With more than 500,000 YouTube views, Mazwai says she took to X to thank fans for their outpouring of love and appreciation.
“Tiny Desk was one of those moments where I felt as though I was being hugged. It was so affirming that so many people watched the performance and were going on the site. I read only about five comments, and I couldn’t take the love. This love is too much,” says Mazwai.
Sankofa's live performance has been extended to include Durban and Cape Town until mid-June. Afterward, Mazwai will jet off to a US tour scheduled for July and August.
