River of dreams: Thembinkosi Mthembu's career catapults

Thembinkosi Mthembu is at the right place at the right time, ready to be catapulted into the career of his dreams.

The first discovery I make about the 28-year-old actor is that he prefers to be interviewed in his native isiZulu, and is not interested in compromising about it. Out of curiosity, I ask him why, and he responds with amusement.

“The truth is I can’t fully express myself in English. People assume that I’m being stubborn — it’s not that at all. I’m working on improving my English,” he says.

But nothing is lost in translation when it comes to Mthembu’s onscreen performances — he’s simply riveting to watch. Before his breakout role in The River, playing bad boy Mabutho, Mthembu had not-so-memorable small roles in The Gamechangers, Kalushi: The story of Solomon Mahlangu, and The Stream.

It’s through his supporting role as Junior in drama series The Republic that he gained the attention of Mzansi and of producers Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon. The pair promised to write him a supporting role in their other show, The River. Mthembu’s character has since grown into a lead role on the show.

“The first time I was told that I would play the lead I was shocked, because I know the leads of the show. Growing up, I admired actors such as Sindi Dlathu and Hlomla Dandala, and to be ranked among actors of such a calibre was an honour and a validation that I’m doing something right,” he says.