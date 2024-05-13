Khaya Mthethwa shares how songs are chosen for masked singers

Idols SA alum Khaya Mthethwa is the mastermind musical director ensuring that Mzansi stars hit the right notes on The Masked Singer SA.
Season two of the hit show at the weekend saw former Springboks player Breyton Paulse being unmasked as " Monster” joining Dricus du Plessis (Wildebeest), Nthati Moshesh (Springbok), Celeste Ntuli (Tortoise), Khutso Theledi (Lion) and Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco (Star).
“I was a fan of the US version... I knew the format quite well and had already watched several episodes, but if you watch a show from an audience perspective, you don’t know the intricacies of what’s happening behind the scenes,” said Mthethwa, who won season 8 of Idols SA.
“I was definitely excited [to become musical director]... I got to see how things actually work and which song suits a specific mask.”
Mthethwa admitted that at times the show has tested his musical knowledge – something he’s never had to face in his 14-year career.
“I’d spend half the day experimenting and laughing... finding solutions to some of the challenges because the deadlines are crazy but what brings the fun out of it is how gifted these celebrities are. From sportsman to broadcasters and actors... these people are multi-layered and it’s a marvel witness,” he said.
The 36-year-old singer, a former member of gospel group Joyous Celebration, has vast knowledge in the various voice types ranging from soprano, mezzo-soprano, alto/contralto, tenor, baritone to bass. He used that skill to match the right songs with the masked singers.
“Where I start is I ask these celebrities what type of music they listen to and which songs influences them the most. I go through their phones and I identify the top 10 songs that they listened to in the last 30 days,” he said.
“This gives me a picture of what they sing along to in the car which makes it easier for them to feel and understand the song when they’ll perform it.”
'What you hear on stage is their true voice'
Khaya Mthethwa shares how songs are chosen for masked singers
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: supplied
On average, a masked singer spends about two to three weeks rehearsing and familiarising themselves with their selected song.
“We then jump into studio where we pre-record everything, we chop and change where needed which takes about two to three days. The celebs are then presented with a cleaner version making them performance ready,” he said.
Mthethwa confirmed that on stage the masked singers are singing live and there is no lip syncing.
“Some of these celebrities really know how to sing and what you hear on stage is their true voice and no recording that’s being played,” he said.
Mthethwa declined to comment on which was his favourite voice this season because he didn't want to spoil it for viewers.
“I don’t want to speak to this season because it hasn’t ended, I’m scared I might drop too many hints... but if we were to go back to last season, I was surprised by Maps Maponyane and Abdul Khoza [last season],” he said.
“These two were a pleasure to work with in the studio and obviously season one winner Holly Rey who challenged herself by singing a Brenda Fassie song, she was willing to explore with her voice.
“I’m not only just a musical director but I’m also a life coach. Sometimes these celebrities need to be reminded that they’re doing a good job. So, cheering them on helps me to dig the gem out of them. It sometimes takes long for some of them to realise the talent that they have within them but it’s always a joy when they finally see it.”
