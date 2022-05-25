Lemogang Tsipa cast to play Zulu warrior king in Shaka ILembe

Isithembiso and The Republic actor Lemogang Tsipa has scored the titular role in the upcoming drama series Shaka Ilembe about the founder of the Zulu nation.

The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu will portray King Dingiswayo with Isibaya leading lady Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi and Uzalo star Wiseman Mncube as King Zwide.

Newcomer Nthando Zondi will play younger Shaka, while Muvhango and Isono actor Senzo Radebe has been cast as Chief Senzangakhona.

Mbatha will also serve as executive producer for the show helmed by Bomb Productions in partnership with MultiChoice.

“Being able to bring this important story to the screen with such stellar talent speaks to the heart of MultiChoice’s ongoing commitment and investment in our local entertainment industry,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of general entertainment & connected video at MultiChoice.

“We are committed to telling great African stories and this is a proudly African series told through the lens of Africans for the very first time,”