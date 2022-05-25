Lemogang Tsipa cast to play Zulu warrior king in Shaka ILembe
An African series told through the lens of Africans
Isithembiso and The Republic actor Lemogang Tsipa has scored the titular role in the upcoming drama series Shaka Ilembe about the founder of the Zulu nation.
The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu will portray King Dingiswayo with Isibaya leading lady Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi and Uzalo star Wiseman Mncube as King Zwide.
Newcomer Nthando Zondi will play younger Shaka, while Muvhango and Isono actor Senzo Radebe has been cast as Chief Senzangakhona.
Mbatha will also serve as executive producer for the show helmed by Bomb Productions in partnership with MultiChoice.
“Being able to bring this important story to the screen with such stellar talent speaks to the heart of MultiChoice’s ongoing commitment and investment in our local entertainment industry,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of general entertainment & connected video at MultiChoice.
“We are committed to telling great African stories and this is a proudly African series told through the lens of Africans for the very first time,”
The series is currently filming on location in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Set in the 1700s, the series will depict the making of the iconic African king.
“I am honoured to bring the giant that is Queen Nandi to life. History will remember those who informed its people of where we come from, to better understand who we are,” said Mbatha.
“I am fortunate to be part of a project that is much bigger than ourselves and to tell this story in our own language. Impi iyeza!”
Angus Gibson, creative director at Bomb Productions, added: “It is a cast with deep talent. It is magical witnessing these performers bring life to characters we only know from the history books. When the cast arrive on set, fully dressed in wardrobe and hair from the period, I am blown away.”
The production is said to have been in development for six years. Historians, academics and family descendants, including the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, served as consultants.
“We want people to learn about our history and culture, but we also want to keep viewers glued in anticipation. This drama seeks to uncover nuggets of history, but creates narrative in the gaps by putting known characters alongside fictional characters in order to keep the story moving,” said Phahle.
