To end load-shedding, stakeholders must unite and play their part: NPC

To ensure stable power supply, new generation and significant storage capacity must be prioritised, the National Planning Commission (NPC) said on Wednesday.

Evidence suggests it is possible to do this within 24 months if 10,000MW of the former is rapidly constructed and commissioned, with 5,000MW of the latter, it said.

The NPC, a government agency responsible for strategic planning for the country, made these remarks as it proposed urgent measures to end load-shedding.

“The National Planning Commission notes with great concern the persistence of load-shedding, now reaching stage 6.”

It said it has consistently emphasised that the National Development Plan’s goals cannot be achieved without energy security.

The NPC said SA had suffered load-shedding since 2008, constraining many developmental policies and strategies.