Meet the faces behind hit uMlando

Boys just want to have fun, twerk and shake what their mama gave them – that is the spirit of uMlando challenge.

The viral dance challenge first made popular by Toss, requires that you find an unorthodox site (counters, trolleys, lampposts), nothing is off the limit, the more daring the better. Then you go shirtless, before showing off the provocative hip thrust.

It's not only social media that has been wilding with the dance moves, Dineo Ranaka gave it a creative spin at the Metro FM studio, dancing on top of office furniture. It ended in tears after the public broadcaster placed her under suspension.

But not everyone is into the swinging of hips, take DJ Black Coffee for example, who has taken to Twitter to throw some lowkey shade.

When one fan asked the Grammy nominated international music maestro: "Grootman uyabuya angth (Are you coming back home)"?

His response was: "Not yet, will be back when the gents are done with this twerking challenge."

By making it cool for men to unapologetically twerk, the dance challenge exudes undertones of Gen Z's positive identity with body image and combating toxic masculinity.

So who are the faces behind the music trio that has risen to sheer stardom overnight?