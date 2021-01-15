Thobejane turns her unique African body into lucrative livelihood

Body positivity and love for craft: Muvhango's Tebogo Thobejane is more than a 'big booty girl'

Tebogo Thobejane is the quintessence of the soft life — and she’s unapologetic about her mythic Instagram lifestyle.



Last Friday, Muvhango’s 3.6 million viewers on average welcomed Thobejane with open arms and one scene she appeared in was enough to break the internet. For the first time in what seems like forever, Muvhango topped trending topics on Twitter — all because of one woman...