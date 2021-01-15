Thobejane turns her unique African body into lucrative livelihood
Body positivity and love for craft: Muvhango's Tebogo Thobejane is more than a 'big booty girl'
Tebogo Thobejane is the quintessence of the soft life — and she’s unapologetic about her mythic Instagram lifestyle.
Last Friday, Muvhango’s 3.6 million viewers on average welcomed Thobejane with open arms and one scene she appeared in was enough to break the internet. For the first time in what seems like forever, Muvhango topped trending topics on Twitter — all because of one woman...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.