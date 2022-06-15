Siyabonga Thwala and Gcina Nkosi to lead third season of eHostela

Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala and Scandal! star Gcina Nkosi will face off in the third season of eHostela, which is getting a cast facelift.

The Mzansi Magic hit drama series is one of the local productions that are shifting into the popular international anthology genre – where the cast and characters of each season are different, but the mood and style of the show remains the same.

First airing in January 2019, eHostela featured Thobani Nzuza, Wiseman Mncube, Bheki Sibiya and Zola Nombona. The second season returned last year with Nzuza reprising his role joined by Khaya Dladla, Sjava, Linda Sebezo, Thuthuka Mthembu and Dumisani Dlamini.

When Ayeye – which starred Thapelo Mokoena, Sthembiso "SK" Khoza, Jessica Nkosi and Mpho “Popps" Modikoane” in the first season – returns on August 5, it will take the same approach. The new cast is yet to be announced.