Culture

Siyabonga Thwala and Gcina Nkosi to lead third season of eHostela

15 June 2022 - 11:19
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Gcina Nkosi is set to join the cast of eHostela.
Gcina Nkosi is set to join the cast of eHostela.
Image: Supplied.

Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala and Scandal! star Gcina Nkosi will face off in the third season of eHostela, which is getting a cast facelift.

The Mzansi Magic hit drama series is one of the local productions that are shifting into the popular international anthology genre – where the cast and characters of each season are different, but the mood and style of the show remains the same.

First airing in January 2019, eHostela featured Thobani Nzuza, Wiseman Mncube, Bheki Sibiya and Zola Nombona. The second season returned last year with Nzuza reprising his role joined by Khaya Dladla, Sjava, Linda Sebezo, Thuthuka Mthembu and Dumisani Dlamini.

When Ayeye  – which starred Thapelo Mokoena, Sthembiso "SK" Khoza, Jessica Nkosi and Mpho “Popps" Modikoane” in the first season – returns on August 5, it will take the same approach. The new cast is yet to be announced.

Siyabonga Thwala will be joined by Gcina Nkosi, Tony Kgoroge, Xoli Zondi, Nkanyiso Mchunu and Mduduzi Nombela.
Siyabonga Thwala will be joined by Gcina Nkosi, Tony Kgoroge, Xoli Zondi, Nkanyiso Mchunu and Mduduzi Nombela.
Image: Supplied.

The recent third season of Unmarried has already used this format with the introduction of new castmates Khanya Mkangisa, Mapula Mafole and Florence Mokgatsi. 

Season 1 was headlined by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, Keke Mphuthi and Renate Stuurman. Season 2 saw the return of Mdoda-Nxumalo and Stuurman, with Lunathi Mampofu joining the lead stars.

“We have invested in building the audiences for Ayeye and eHostela and want to give these audiences new stories within the framework of a title that they already like,” said Mzansi Magic director for local entertainment, Shirley Adonisi.

“Internationally anthology series have delivered strong ratings, and of course, Mzansi Magic wants its line-up to reflect the growing scope and scale of drama series available worldwide.

“Given how much talent South Africa has we are excited to give new actors, new directors, and new writers the chance to express their vision of the show’s central idea. They will build on the work of the wonderful cast and crew who delivered the previous seasons of both shows."

The third season for eHostela will premiere on July 3 with Thwala and Nkosi joined by Tony Kgoroge, Xoli Zondi, Nkanyiso Mchunu and Mduduzi Nombela. The new season will move from being set in KwaMashu to Bergville.

The plot-line depicts the war that starts after a criminal mastermind is murdered by his partner in crime (Thwala) after a disagreement. His widow (Nkosi) is out for blood as she seeks to avenge his death.

The cast of eHostela.
The cast of eHostela.
Image: Supplied.
EHostela actor Xoli Zondi.
EHostela actor Xoli Zondi.
Image: Supplied.

