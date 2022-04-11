The many faces of Khaya Dladla

It’s an industry with a lot of noes. I have met so many people who are anti-rejection, but how will you get a “yes” if you don’t know how to fix your “no”? Practice makes perfect — I’m still learning how to act.

When I went to auditions and didn’t get cast, my question was always, “Why?” I interrogated the why until I found the answer, and from that made sure history didn’t repeat itself. It never did, it never does.

I have met some amazing giants. There is no staying the same when you work with people like [poet and filmmaker] Duma Ndlovu and [producer and composer] Lebo M. You have to walk out with something; as much as they are practitioners of what we do, they are also lecturers, our Google, Wikipedia.