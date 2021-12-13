Bonnie Mbuli, Bongile Mantsai join second season of The Republic

Bonnie Mbuli, Thembi Nyandeni and Bongile Mantsai will join Florence Masebe’s President Mulaudzi in launching 2022 with a bang when The Republic returns for a long-awaited second season.

Mantsai, renowned for his villainous Scandal! role of Mthunzi Meyiwa, will reunite with Masasa Mbangeni, who will reprise her role as Bridget in the Mzansi Magic show.

Nyandeni is noted for her long-running stint as matriarch Mkabayi Zungu; while Mbuli has starred in many international series including the recent Noughts and Crosses.

When the political drama returns on January 2, it will be led by Isithembiso actor Lemogang Tsipa and Jiva! star Noxolo Dlamini.

Tsholo Mashishi from The River and Chichi Letswalo (Lingashoni and Isithembiso) complete the new castmates.

The first season of The Republic cleaned up at the 2020 SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and featured appearances by Siyabonga Thwala, Seputla Sebogodi, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Hlomla Dandala, Warren Masemola and Thuli Phongolo.