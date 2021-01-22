'Every day on set I was there to kick ass and keep everyone on their toes'

Thembi Nyandeni tackled Isibaya role with all guns blazing

Isibaya is coming to an end, but we will never forget AK47-toting Mkabayi Zungu, portrayed by the terrific, yet terrifying Thembi Nyandeni.



Since the show’s inception in 2013, Nyandeni has not only played the matriarch in the fictional village of Bhubesini, but she has been a revelation for female characters on local TV...