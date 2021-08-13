Thandeka Nodada sheds rural wife roles for saucy Nonzi

Hot scenes on Scandal! keeps tongues wagging

Thandeka Nodada shed off an astounding 21kg to disappear into the image of her Scandal! on-screen alter ego Nonzi.



The hellcat character is Nodada’s television breakout role after years of acting in theatre — it’s an incredible feat since she has been in the industry from 2008...