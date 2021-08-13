Entertainment

Thandeka Nodada sheds rural wife roles for saucy Nonzi

Hot scenes on Scandal! keeps tongues wagging

13 August 2021 - 09:20

Thandeka Nodada shed off an astounding 21kg to disappear into the image of her Scandal! on-screen alter ego Nonzi.

The hellcat character is Nodada’s television breakout role after years of acting in theatre — it’s an incredible feat since she has been in the industry from 2008...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?