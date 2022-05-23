Randall Abrahams clinches CEO job at Primedia

Randall Abrahams has secured a high-profile job as CEO of Primedia Broadcasting following his exit from Idols SA.

Abrahams departed the popular singing competition show this year after 17 seasons.

In a statement on Monday evening, Abrahams was announced as the new CEO of Primedia Broadcasting which owns several radio and media platforms including 702, 947, Cape Talk, KFM and EWN.

“It is rare to find well-versed and future-fit media experts who thrive in the zeitgeist and culture of society. We are truly fortunate to have attracted and piqued the interest of the multi-talented and accomplished Randall Abrahams to lead one of our key assets – Primedia Broadcasting,” Primedia group ghair, Phumzile Langeni, said.

Throughout his colourful career Abrahams held key roles at YFM, SABC, SA Music Awards (Samas), Kleek Music App, Universal and EMI Music Groups.

“I am pleased to return to a swiftly evolving broadcasting landscape and I’m very excited to join the Primedia Group,” Abrahams said.

“Primedia remains at the forefront of both content creation and distribution with a drive for continued innovation. Working under Jonathan’s leadership alongside a team of experienced marketers and creatives is an exhilarating prospect, and I aim to bring my combination of experience and innovative ideas to the table.”

Jonathan Procter, Primedia Group CEO, added: “We are thrilled to appoint a business leader who not only focuses on the bottom-line, encourages creativity but also understands and embraces transformation holistically in a business and societal context.”

“Randall has previously served on various regulatory bodies such as the South African Standards Authority, the NAB and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) amongst other public service contributions. His creative mindset and his business acumen is perfectly aligned with our vision and purpose,” Procter said.