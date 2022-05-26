×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bail decision expected in R3.5m Eastern Cape bribery case

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2022 - 06:27
Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison, Neil Naidoo, left, and businessmen Kenny Govender, middle, and Matthew Pillay in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.
Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison, Neil Naidoo, left, and businessmen Kenny Govender, middle, and Matthew Pillay in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: NPA ID Communication

The East London magistrate's court will on Thursday hand down judgment in the bail application by three men who allegedly attempted to bribe investigating officials with R3.5m to halt their investigation into a R36m national police tender they were allegedly involved in.

Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison Neil Naidoo and two businessmen, Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay, appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The investigation related to an ongoing contract awarded to KJP trading Pty Ltd for the supply of furniture to various police offices across the country for two years. Naidoo stands accused of initiating talks between the investigators and the two businessmen to halt  the investigations on March 12.

In an undercover operation, Pillay and Govender allegedly agreed to pay R3.5m by April 5.

They stand accused of paying R1.8m over to Naidoo on April 14. It is alleged Naidoo took R300,000 for himself and delivered R1.5m to the undercover police officers. 

The rest was to be paid at a later date.

TimesLIVE

Ethical officials must have political will to stick to rules

The outcry from miscellaneous members of the SA public against the lacklustre services by officials of the department of home affairs are amplifying.
Opinion
1 month ago

R600 fine for examiner found writing learner's licence test for applicant

An examiner who was caught red-handed writing a learner's licence test for an applicant has been given the option of paying a R600 fine or spending ...
News
2 months ago

Corruption charges must follow Bosasa's funding of former ANC MP Vincent Smith: Zondo

Judge Raymond Zondo has recommended that corruption charges be investigated against former ANC MP Vincent Smith after Bosasa allegedly paid R600,000 ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused