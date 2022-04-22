×

Culture

Pheelz takes world by storm as everyone feels Finesse

Nigerian hitmaker promises more hits

22 April 2022 - 11:08
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Nigerian superstar Pheelz talks about going viral.
Image: Supplied.

“Ahhh finesse, if I broke na my business, ama shana e go bright o, folake for the night o”, that is the catchy hook in Lagos slang from Nigerian superstar Pheelz’s viral hit Finesse that has many on social media singing along.

The song about unapologetically flexing your money has surpassed African shores with various American stars showing it some love on their social media platforms.

As the award-winning producer and singer Pheelz (real name Phillip Kayode Moses) continues to solidify his international footprint, SMag caught up with him about going viral and what makes him tick:

Who is Pheelz (pronounced Feels)?

He is a musical genius, visionary and dreamer. He’s also an artist, singer and songwriter.

How do you feel about getting international success 10 years into your career?

I feel blessed and honoured to get all this attention from people. I’m so happy to see how far I’ve come as a producer to now being an artist.

Image: Supplied.

How do you feel about the reception Finesse has garnered?

To have the whole world vibing to your song is such a beautiful feeling. To be able to share your energy and your light is such a privilege that I don’t take for granted. Having everyone sing along to the song has just shown me how much magic I have in me that I can put back into the world.

How would you describe your journey in the music industry thus far?

It’s like any other journey, it has its ups and downs but it’s all part of life’s lessons.  

When it comes to writing your songs, what inspires you?

My muse changes from time to time and song to song. Sometimes it can be someone I know, sometimes it can be myself or even a story I am influenced by at a specific time… but the song will always bang, that’s for sure!

Any future collaboration we should look forward to?

I can’t tell you just yet with whom but yes, there are collaborations in the bag, you just have to watch the space!

What’s next for Pheelz?

More bangers, more awards and topping the charts with my hits. There’ll be more growth and success as well.

