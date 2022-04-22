Pheelz takes world by storm as everyone feels Finesse

“Ahhh finesse, if I broke na my business, ama shana e go bright o, folake for the night o”, that is the catchy hook in Lagos slang from Nigerian superstar Pheelz’s viral hit Finesse that has many on social media singing along.

The song about unapologetically flexing your money has surpassed African shores with various American stars showing it some love on their social media platforms.

As the award-winning producer and singer Pheelz (real name Phillip Kayode Moses) continues to solidify his international footprint, SMag caught up with him about going viral and what makes him tick:

Who is Pheelz (pronounced Feels)?

He is a musical genius, visionary and dreamer. He’s also an artist, singer and songwriter.

How do you feel about getting international success 10 years into your career?

I feel blessed and honoured to get all this attention from people. I’m so happy to see how far I’ve come as a producer to now being an artist.