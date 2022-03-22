Makhadzi, Focalistic, Pitso Mosimane nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Uncle Vinny, Makhadzi and Focalistic are some of SA’s superstars leading the pack in the nominations for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Joining the above names that highly influence Africa’s pop culture are Major League DJz, Sbahle Mzizi, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and Nigerian superstar singer Tems.

Known as President ya Straata and since his inception, Focalistic has been raising the African flag high on a global scale.

He is in the running to win the award for Favourite African Star at the awards.

Focalistic has also bagged a few international nominations and awards, but this time he’s has managed to grab the attention of generation z.