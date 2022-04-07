Black Coffee overwhelmed by Grammy win
Fresh off his Grammy win, DJ Black Coffee arrived with his mother, Faith Dandala, at his intimate family and friends celebration party in Joburg on Wednesday night.
Speaking to his guests, Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, said he was still overwhelmed by his big win on Sunday.
“I’m just a little boy who just wanted to play music like my heroes Oskido and Christos.
“So to get this far, for that boy who was extremely ambitious and wanted to play music, it’s silly.
“Fast-forward to a moment on Sunday in Vegas where my name was called ... I’m still overwhelmed, as I am in this moment,” he said.
The event, hosted by Arena Holdings, owners of Gallo Records co-owned by Black Coffee, was emceed by Scandal! actor Nomvelo Makhanya and attended by politicians Julius Malema, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
A-listers including Oskido, Rich Mnisi, Major LeagueDJz, singer Shota, actress Rami Chuene and Distruction Boyz’s Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi were also in attendance at the event held at the Tang Restaurant in Sandton.
The chair and founder of Lebashe Investment Group (owners of Arena Holdings), Tshepo Mahloele, was also in attendance
Black Coffee showed up in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, while his mother rocked MaXhosa Africa by Laduma Ngxokolo.
The We Dance Again hitmaker scooped the award for best Dance/Electronic Music Album in Las Vegas, US, on Sunday night SA time.
He won the Grammy for his 2021 album, Subconsciously.
He beat Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City.
The album featured Pharrell Williams, Una Rams, Usher, Tellaman, Msaki, David Guetta and Diplo.
The award-winning DJ arrived in SA on Tuesday night to a huge welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Playing his music in the background, people waited patiently for Black Coffee to emerge and when he finally did, there was unrestrained jubilation accompanied by ululation, clapping and singing. — SowetanLIVE
