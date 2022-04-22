Police arrest two after one person died in heavy shooting in Soweto

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting at Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown which claimed the life of Pimville resident Kgomotso Vincent Diale.

A third suspect was fatally shot after he pointed a firearm at the police.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili said police followed up on information about suspects in possession of firearms in Dlamini and Chiawelo, Soweto.

“On arrival, the members surrounded the house and on entering, one of the members was pointed with a firearm by a suspect but acted swiftly and shot at the said suspect. Two more suspects were placed under arrest and two firearms and ammunition were seized by the police.

“Preliminary investigation has linked the arrested suspects to the shooting incident that occurred on Monday at Chicken Farm where six people were shot. Thirty-four-year old Diale passed away on the scene while five others were taken to hospital. Three of the victims have since been discharged while two remain in hospital,” Muridili said.

Provincial commissioner Lit-Gen Elias Mawela commended police for the arrest.

“The extra forces that we have deployed here in Kliptown to enhance police visibility and maintain peace in the area have been working around the clock following up on any information received until they arrived at this house…,” said Mawela.

On Monday, Diale was killed when a group of residents from Pimville went to Chicken Farm to confront residents there about the cable theft which had left their area in the dark.

Witnesses said that a VW Golf with a Lesotho registration came around and started opening fire at the Pimville residents. Diale was killed in the shooting. His killing forced police minister Bheki Cele to visit the area as tensions had gone high between residents of Pimville and those of Chicken Farm.

Cele announced that the local Kliptown police station would receive 10 more vehicles and 12 detectives would be brought in to investigate the shooting.

Muridili said the nationality of the suspects is yet to be determined as they did not have any proof of identity. They will be charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Firearms seized will be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic tests to establish if they are not linked to other crimes, she said.