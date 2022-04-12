×

Living

IN PICTURES |Connie Ferguson rocks royal wedding gown on The Queen

The episode that aired last night was filmed at the picturesque Avianto, situated in Muldersdrift on the West Rand

12 April 2022 - 13:00
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Harriet Khoza (Connie Ferguson) and Hector Sebata (Rapulana Seiphemo) tie the knot on The Queen.
Image: Supplied.

Bridal season is upon us and who better to get us into the wedding spirit than her royal majesty Harriet Khoza (Connie Ferguson) from The Queen

The return of Y2K style is not only dominating the fashion scene, but television is also experiencing early 2000s déjà vu.

Only this time around it’s not the television wedding of Karabo Moroka (Ferguson) and Tau Mogale (Rapulana Seiphemo) on Generations, but rather Harriet Khoza and Hector Sebata (Seiphemo) in The Queen.

Confession time, I haven’t watched the Mzansi Magic telenovela (set to go off air early next year) in a while, but a fashion moment I will always follow. 

The elegant, yet dramatic, long-sleeved feather gown with the longest train since Princess Diana’s 25ft wedding gown in 1981 is the creation of Biji La Maison de Couture.

The local fashion brand is infamous for making Zozibini Tunzi’s beaded ombré gown when she was crowned Miss Universe in 2019.

The episode that aired last night was filmed at the picturesque Avianto, situated in Muldersdrift on the West Rand. 

It also marked another crossover episode with The River with Harriet’s BFF Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana (Sindi Dlathu) joining the festivities. 

DiepCity's traditional wedding a rainbow of Mzansi's diverse cultures

Bafana (TK Dlamini) and Lerato (Kgaogelo Monama) tie the knot.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

How Msizi James AirDropped his perfect love

The 947 broadcaster and his high-school sweetheart Angela McGennis, a graphic designer, opted for cosy and casual nuptials in a safari-themed wedding ...
S Mag
6 days ago

Gomora wedding shows why black is not only colour of funerals

Gomora’s Thathi (Katlego Danke) and Phumlani (Buyile Mdladla) have depicted how it’s absolutely acceptable to rock coal-hued attire at a wedding.
S Mag
1 month ago

IN PICTURES | The River's Mabutho, Nomonde's minimalist wedding

The new season returns to the show’s roots.
S Mag
1 month ago

