Venus speaks on hygiene debate by fans during her stay in Big Brother

Big Brother Mzansi evictee Venus has addressed those viral moments of her adjusting her wedgie on live television, sparking a hygiene debate among fans of the show.

Venus, real name Thobeka Mtshali, and Naledi “Nale” Mogadime are the latest housemates to be eliminated from the reality TV show, with eight contestants left after Sunday night’s double eviction.

Venus rose to popularity on social media for having more than one love interest on the show, plus some users picking up her habit of being caught on camera scratching her butt or picking her nose.

“Oh, my word, people saw that? You know what? Okay, let me explain, I could’ve chosen better when it came to my underwear, it was always giving me a wedgie on a regular basis, so I had to keep adjusting it. And unfortunately, there was nowhere to hide,” Venus said.